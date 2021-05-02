Sean Strickland issues statement following win over Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Vegas 25

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland issued a statement following win unanimous decision win over Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Vegas 25.

Strickland has put together three straight wins ever since returning from a devastating motorcycle injury that nearly ended his career in 2018. Since returning to the Octagon in October 2020, Strickland has won three straight fights over Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen, and now against Jotko. The win over Jotko on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 25 was a terrific victory by “Tarzan” once again as he dominated the fight for the full 15 minutes.

Taking to his social media following the win over Jotko, Strickland issued a statement about the biggest win of his career to date as far as the opponent’s name value is concerned.

Just want to give a big thanks to everyone who watched the fight and allowed me to be here. I am beyond greatful… To my coaches and training partners I wouldn’t be here without you guys grinding it out in the gym with me everyday. Onto the next!!

With the win over Jotko, Strickland has fully established himself as a top-15 middleweight and he seems destined for a fight against a top-10 opponent in his next outing. Just looking at the UFC rankings, fighters in the top-10 who are currently without opponents include Uriah Hall, Derek Brunson, and Jared Cannonier, to name just a few. Any of those names could be potential opponents for Strickland he looks to continue making his way up the UFC middleweight ladder. He is a very talented fighter as we have seen time and time again inside the Octagon and beating someone like Jotko is a big win for his resume. It’s time now that Strickland got a step up and we get to see what he’s really made out of.

What do you think is next for Sean Strickland after beating Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Vegas 25?