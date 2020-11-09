Sean Strickland vs. Brendan Allen added to this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 14 card

An exciting matchup between middleweights Sean Strickland vs. Brendan Allen has been added to this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 14 card.

Strickland is making a quick turnaround after defeating Jack Marshman via unanimous decision in a fun fight that was filled with trash talk just a few weeks back. Allen, meanwhile, was supposed to fight Ian Heinisch in a high-profile middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 13, but the fight was scrapped on weigh-in day after Heinisch fell ill with COVID-19.

Allen himself announced the fight against Strickland in a message on his Instagram.

Lets try this again…..ITS FIGHT WEEK! Saturday night in Vegas i will fight Sean Strickland. It all happened super fast, but we got everything done and put together. Thank you SO much to the @ufc @danawhite and my guy @mickmaynard2 for working his tail off and taking super good care of me and getting me set up with a talented opponent🙏🏼 Back to #lasvegas tomorrow to handle business! Thank you as well to everyone for the kind words and messages about my last opponent and everything that happened, i really appreciate the support! #ufc #mma #bjj #wrestling #kickboxing #muaythai #henrihooftkickboxing

Strickland returns from a two-year layoff and looked impressive in his return to the middleweight division. Although he wasn’t able to finish the durable Marshman, he showed a strong boxing game in the fight. Strickland recently told BJPenn.com’s Cole Shelton that he prefers to stand and trade instead of wrestling because it’s more exciting for the fans. But make no mistake about it, Strickland is a highly-dangerous submission artist too.

As for Allen, he misses out on the opportunity to fight a top-15 opponent in Heinisch, but Strickland is still a solid replacement. Allen is 3-0 since joining the UFC with wins over Kyle Daukuas, Tom Breese, and Kevin Holland, a win that looks really nice right now.

Who do you think wins, Sean Strickland or Brendan Allen?