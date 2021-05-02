Giga Chikadze open to fighting Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar, or Yair Rodriguez

UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze says he is open to fighting Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar, or Yair Rodriguez for his next fight.

Following his win over Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 25, Chikadze improved to a perfect 6-0 in the UFC, and this win over Swanson via body kick TKO was his best yet. The Georgian has looked incredible since joining the UFC two years ago as he has shown improved grappling to go along with elite striking skills. Chikadze is not a household name just yet but if he keeps knocking his opponents out he will be a big star for the UFC very soon.

Following his win over Swanson, Chikadze used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to respectfully call out Max Holloway, and if that doesn’t work out, then Calvin Kattar. But at the post-fight press conference, Chikadze brought up another name that would make for an intriguing fight, that of striker Yair Rodriguez. Rodriguez is currently in limbo with USADA after missing several drug tests but he is expected to return to the Octagon in the next few months. When he does come back, then Chikadze is hoping to meet him in the center of the Octagon if the fights against Holloway or Kattar don’t pan out instead.

“I’m going to say something I really want to say: If the fans and Dana White and Sean Shelby really want to see something special, I think (me) versus Yair Rodriguez will be a real ninja fight. At some point, I believe this fight has to happen. It has to be real Mortal Kombat. I would love this fight, and plus, he’s been pulling out of fights for the last few times, and I’m not that dangerous,” Chikadze said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

