Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract following UFC 250: “I definitely want to get paid what I feel I’m worth”

UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley says he wants to renegotiate his contract following a stunning KO win over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.

O’Malley improved to a perfect 12-0 record so far in his MMA career including a 4-0 mark in the UFC. He’s defeated Wineland, Jose Quinonez, Andre Soukhamthath and Terrion Ware so far in the Octagon as he’s quickly become one of the most popular fighters in the sport. And now he wants to get paid what he’s worth.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 250 — where he made $40,000 to show and $40,000 to win (plus a $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night) — O’Malley explained why he wants to renegotiate his contract and be paid more money.

.@SugaSeanMMA aims to renegotiate after stunning knockout victory at #UFC250. "I definitely just want to get paid what I feel I'm worth." Watch full video: https://t.co/9YVErzfXUQ pic.twitter.com/rqLkBLl019 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 7, 2020

“I’m not asking for a lot. What I’m asking for is still less than what everyone made tonight. So I just want it to be fair,” O’Malley said.

“I think the whole week was kind of about the Sugar Show. I was supposed to renegotiate after I knocked out Jose, and they wouldn’t, it didn’t happen. It sucks that I even have to bring that stuff up and it has to be about money. It shouldn’t have to be. It should be pretty fair. I think it should be something we can all agree on and I just want to get paid what I feel I’m worth.”

As one of the fastest-rising stars in mixed martial arts, it’s only natural that O’Malley wants to get a bigger piece of the pie. Fighter pay has become a huge topic of conversation lately with big-name fighters like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal asking the UFC to compensate them more fairly. Although UFC president Dana White has so far managed to not change how the UFC does business, if more fighters put pressure on the organization to up their pay, perhaps we could be seeing a change in the way the sport pays its athletes.

Do you think the UFC will give Sean O’Malley more money?