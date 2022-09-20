Sean O’Malley understands why some top UFC fighters are jealous of him: “I’m sitting in a mansion with a Lambo, two Teslas out in the garage”

Sean O’Malley is letting it be known that he understands why some top UFC fighters are jealous of him.

‘Sugar’, 27, is a huge draw on the UFC roster. O’Malley currently competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC and is currently ranked #13.

O’Malley’s only loss with the promotion was back in August of 2020 at UFC 252 where Marlon Vera (20-7 MMA) defeated him via TKO.

In speaking on ‘Anatomy of a Fighter’, ‘Sugar’ had this to say about his success and the jealousy some fighters feel towards him (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Some fighters being jealous, I do see that. That’s just a natural human tendency, it’s also a mental weakness when you are jealous of someone else’s success. That’s just a mental weakness really. But I see it. I mean, these guys fighting tougher guys than me and they’re driving f***ing Toyota, Priuses, you know, driving to their little house. And I’m sitting in a mansion with a Lambo, two Teslas out in the garage, you know, couple of acres, just chilling. So I can see why they are jealous.”

It is reported that Sean O’Malley’s net worth is around $1.1 million. O’Malley’s earnings aren’t just from UFC fights, but from Twitch ‘Fortnite’ games, and lucrative endorsement deals with sponsors like Reebok, Venum, Dr. Dabber, and others. Social media accounts are another source of income for the fighter, who has a large presence and following on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Along with his vibrant personality and engaging content, O’Malley is a force to be reckoned with.

Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) is currently set to battle it out with Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) in the Octagon on the main card this coming October at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena is Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Yan, has won 3 of his last 5 fights. ‘No Mercy’ lost twice to Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) at UFC 259 and UFC 273 respectively. The Russian is looking to defeat ‘Sugar’ on October 22nd.

Some have said that the bout against Yan will be the biggest test of O’Malley’s career.

What do you think of ‘Sugar’s’ comments that other fighters are jealous of him? Will you be watching UFC 280 and do you think O’Malley can defeat Yan?

