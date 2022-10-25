Aljamain Sterling slams Henry Cejudo for his stupid callout following UFC 280: “The title is in America, you bonehead!”

Aljamain Sterling has slammed Henry Cejudo for his stupid callout following UFC 280.

It was just this past Saturday that Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) defended his title beating T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) via TKO at 3:44 of Round 2.

- Advertisement -

Sterling, 33, entered the Octagon with 7 wins in a row.

Dillashaw, 36, entered the the cage having won 5 of his last 6 fights. The Californian’s latest loss came against Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) in January of 2019.

- Advertisement -

Following the fight, Henry Cejudo, 35, who has not fought since May of 2020 when he retired from the sport, took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following message:

“Congrats @funkmasterMM@. I’m next.”

Continuing with another tweet, Cejudo said:

“Yo @danawhite give me the next title shot! Let’s bring this title back to America.”

- Advertisement -

Henry Cejudo doubled down on his tweets with a video of himself, cuddling the UFC belt, explaining why he believes he deserves a title shot:

“Well congratulations Alja-shit-stain. You get to keep beating my leftovers. Congratulations. I took that dude out in 32 seconds! Let’s not forget, all you guys are babysitting my belt. All you sorry ass 135-pounders, there’s one king and his name is Triple C. You’re gonna get it. Sign the contract, ho!”

The callouts didn’t sit well with the bantamweight title holder, Sterling, who responded with (h/t MMANews):

“The title is in America, you bonehead. What are you talking about? I’m an American citizen. My parents are Jamaican. They were born in Kingston, born and raised. Their parents were born in Jamaica as well. I’m first generation Jamaican American. Stop saying that stupid shit. Like, it’s so stupid. I’m a proud American. I’m proud of my roots in Jamaica as well… So I don’t know what he’s talking about, bring the belt back to America. The belt’s in America already, baby! It ain’t going nowhere.”

What do you think of Cejudo’s callouts to Aljamain Sterling? Would you like to see the two of them go head to head in the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -