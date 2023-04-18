Sean O’Malley responds after being trolled by former UFC opponent Marlon Vera: “Thought about it as in you are interested in transitioning?”

Sean O’Malley has responded to a recent troll job by Marlon Vera as the two continue their feud over social media.

It’s not exactly news that Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera don’t like one another. Even after Vera was able to defeat O’Malley when they fought, the two have still been going back and forth with one another.

The expectation, in the eyes of many, is that they’ll eventually fight each other again somewhere down the line. Right now, though, Vera is coming off the back of a notable loss to Cory Sandhagen, whereas O’Malley just beat Petr Yan.

In terms of Twitter, however, the two seem to spar with one another every other week. In the latest bashing, ‘Chito’ decided to use a picture of Gillian Robertson to imply that ‘Suga’ had transitioned.

Thought about it as in you are interested in transitioning ? Or you thought it was me? https://t.co/TlDlblSmbJ — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 17, 2023

Vera: “For a minute I thought about it”

O’Malley: “Thought about it as in you are interested in transitioning? Or you thought it was me?”