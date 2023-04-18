Marlon Vera Sean O'Malley UFC

Sean O’Malley responds after being trolled by former UFC opponent Marlon Vera: “Thought about it as in you are interested in transitioning?”

By Harry Kettle - April 18, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera

Sean O’Malley has responded to a recent troll job by Marlon Vera as the two continue their feud over social media.

It’s not exactly news that Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera don’t like one another. Even after Vera was able to defeat O’Malley when they fought, the two have still been going back and forth with one another.

The expectation, in the eyes of many, is that they’ll eventually fight each other again somewhere down the line. Right now, though, Vera is coming off the back of a notable loss to Cory Sandhagen, whereas O’Malley just beat Petr Yan.

In terms of Twitter, however, the two seem to spar with one another every other week. In the latest bashing, ‘Chito’ decided to use a picture of Gillian Robertson to imply that ‘Suga’ had transitioned.

Vera: “For a minute I thought about it”

O’Malley: “Thought about it as in you are interested in transitioning? Or you thought it was me?”

Vera vs O’Malley – below-the-belt comedy

This isn’t really the kind of entertaining trash talk that’s going to sell pay-per-views. With that being said, these two are currently on different paths. Vera needs to get back to the drawing board in the hope of getting in the win column again, with O’Malley being viewed as the man who will take on the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo.

The bantamweight division is as hot as it has ever been. There are so many contenders and high profile prospects coming through the ranks, and right now, these two are up there with the most interesting of them all.

Would you be interested in seeing Sean O’Malley take on Marlon Vera in a future rematch? Who would be the favourite? Who is more likely to win a UFC title? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

