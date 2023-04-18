Luke Rockhold reacts to Israel Adesanya’s knockout victory over Alex Pereira: “I’m sure I inspired Izzy as he was younger and he’s inspiring me now”

Former UFC fighter Luke Rockhold has praised Israel Adesanya following his knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Earlier this month, Israel Adesanya was finally able to defeat Alex Pereira and regain the UFC middleweight championship. He did so with a vicious KO, sending a message to the rest of the division in the process.

Someone who was once hunting down Adesanya is Luke Rockhold. A former champion himself, Luke walked away from mixed martial arts last summer after a defeat to Paulo Costa.

During a recent interview, Rockhold couldn’t help but praise what ‘Stylebender’ was able to achieve by finishing ‘Poatan’ in Miami.

“It was picture f***ing perfect, good for him,” Rockhold said.

“Yeah, no doubt, definitely, Izzy’s been, you know, I’m sure I inspired Izzy as he was younger and he’s inspiring me now. You draw inspiration from everybody. He was a f***ing gangster.”

Quotes via MMA News