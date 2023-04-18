Israel Adesanya Luke Rockhold UFC

Luke Rockhold reacts to Israel Adesanya’s knockout victory over Alex Pereira: “I’m sure I inspired Izzy as he was younger and he’s inspiring me now”

By Harry Kettle - April 18, 2023
Luke Rockhold, UFC 268

Former UFC fighter Luke Rockhold has praised Israel Adesanya following his knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Earlier this month, Israel Adesanya was finally able to defeat Alex Pereira and regain the UFC middleweight championship. He did so with a vicious KO, sending a message to the rest of the division in the process.

Someone who was once hunting down Adesanya is Luke Rockhold. A former champion himself, Luke walked away from mixed martial arts last summer after a defeat to Paulo Costa.

During a recent interview, Rockhold couldn’t help but praise what ‘Stylebender’ was able to achieve by finishing ‘Poatan’ in Miami.

“It was picture f***ing perfect, good for him,” Rockhold said.

“Yeah, no doubt, definitely, Izzy’s been, you know, I’m sure I inspired Izzy as he was younger and he’s inspiring me now. You draw inspiration from everybody. He was a f***ing gangster.”

Quotes via MMA News

Rockhold praises Adesanya

It’s always great to see someone of Rockhold’s stature give Adesanya props. In equal measure, it’s also surprising, as we all know how much he loves to talk trash about some of his rivals.

In terms of the veteran’s future, Rockhold will return to the combat sports realm next Saturday. He’ll do so in the main event of BKFC 41 when he collides with none other than Mike Perry.

Although there does seem to be a notable size gap between the two men, Perry has a whole lot of experience in the bare-knuckle boxing arena. Rockhold, meanwhile, wants to prove that he’s still got some gas left in the tank.

Do you agree with what Luke Rockhold said about Israel Adesanya? Would he have been able to beat the champion in his prime? Are you excited about his BKFC debut? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

