Kelvin Gastelum calls out Dricus du Plessis for title-eliminator bout at UFC 290: “What do you say”

Kelvin Gastelum has called out Dricus du Plessis for a middleweight title eliminator fight this summer at UFC 290.

Following a poor 1-5 run, Kelvin Gastelum got back to winning ways earlier this month. He did so by defeating Chris Curtis in an absolute war, although some felt as if Curtis should’ve been the one to get the nod. Either way, Kelvin is back in the win column, and that’s all he could’ve asked for.

Since then, many have wondered what the next move will be for him at 185 pounds. He’s still young, but he’s had some trouble against other fighters within the top 10 in recent years.

While it may seem like a lofty ambition, Gastelum recently put forward a challenge to none other than Dricus du Plessis.

Title eliminator vs @dricusduplessis on July 8.

What do you say Dricus? #OnAmission4Gold — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 17, 2023

“Title eliminator vs @dricusduplessis on July 8. What do you say Dricus? #OnAmission4Gold”