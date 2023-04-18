Kelvin Gastelum calls out Dricus du Plessis for title-eliminator bout at UFC 290: “What do you say”
Kelvin Gastelum has called out Dricus du Plessis for a middleweight title eliminator fight this summer at UFC 290.
Following a poor 1-5 run, Kelvin Gastelum got back to winning ways earlier this month. He did so by defeating Chris Curtis in an absolute war, although some felt as if Curtis should’ve been the one to get the nod. Either way, Kelvin is back in the win column, and that’s all he could’ve asked for.
Since then, many have wondered what the next move will be for him at 185 pounds. He’s still young, but he’s had some trouble against other fighters within the top 10 in recent years.
While it may seem like a lofty ambition, Gastelum recently put forward a challenge to none other than Dricus du Plessis.
Title eliminator vs @dricusduplessis on July 8.
What do you say Dricus? #OnAmission4Gold
“Title eliminator vs @dricusduplessis on July 8. What do you say Dricus? #OnAmission4Gold”
Gastelum’s push for gold
Kelvin Gastelum has always made his primary objective clear: win the world title. In order to do that, he has to beat the best.
Dricus du Plessis is 5-0 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship with four finishes to his name. Most recently, he was able to defeat Darren Till and Derek Brunson, highlighting his rapid rise through the division.
He’s already made it clear that he wants to go after Israel Adesanya with the two even having some beef with one another. This kind of fight probably wouldn’t be a ‘title eliminator’ for Gastelum, but it’d certainly give him a chance to get back into the conversation.
Either way, we expect this match-up would lead to absolute fireworks.
Are you excited by the idea of Kelvin Gastelum vs Dricus du Plessis? Do you believe this kind of fight should be a title eliminator? Were you impressed by Gastelum in his last outing? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!
