Sean O’Malley makes interesting prediction for JDM vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

Sean O’Malley has a big prediction for the upcoming UFC 322 main event (see other pro predictions here) between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

It’ll be Maddalena’s gold that will be at stake. He will put the welterweight title he won back in May at stake against Makhachev. It’s a big gamble for Makhachev, as he vacated the UFC Lightweight Championship to pursue this opportunity.

During a recent episode of “The BrO’Malley Show,” O’Malley gave his assessment of Saturday’s super fight (via MMAJunkie).

“Islam is moving up from 155, absolutely tearing out the division, moving up to 170, chasing double champ status in Madison Square Garden where it’s been done so many times before,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “(Georges St-Pierre) did it. Conor (McGregor) did it. I don’t know if (Daniel) Cormier did it there or what, but that is a legendary place.

“Jack Della Maddalena is coming off a big win over Belal Muhammad. I don’t think Jack’s going to be that much bigger than Islam. I think they’re going to be probably pretty similar size. Here it says Islam is 5-(foot)-8, Jack is 5-(foot)-9. Height-wise, they seem very similar. Weight-wise, I don’t think it’s going to play that much of a role. This is a huge fight. I wish it was Islam vs. Ilia (Topuria), but it is a close second.”

Ultimately, O’Malley simply values Makhachev’s dominance too much to pick against him, but he doesn’t think it will be easy.

“I’m going to go with Islam,” O’Malley said. “I think it’s going to be a close fight. I think he’s going to squeak out a close fight. God, I don’t know. I hate guessing fights, man. I hate guessing fights, but I’m going to go with Islam.”

BJPenn.com has been keeping you posted throughout fight night. Be sure to visit our homepage on Saturday for live coverage of UFC 322. You’ll be getting live results, video highlights, pro MMA fighter reactions, and more.