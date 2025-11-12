UFC 322 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight

By Cole Shelton - November 12, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev

In the main event of UFC 322, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Jack Della Maddalena defends his strap against Islam Makhachev. Heading into the fight, Della Maddalena is a +210 underdog while the challenger is a -280 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get the predictions for the welterweight title fight at UFC 322. The pros expect Della Maddalena to defend his belt and get the win as a sizable underdog, as they expect the size to play a. a major role.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Originally, I thought Islam was going to win. Now, I am leaning the other way, and I don’t really have a reason why, just a gut feeling.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Jack is just a bigger version of Volk. Volk posed a lot of problems for Islam, and I know it’s hard to pick against Islam, but I am going with Jack.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I think Islam will win. Most likely by decision.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to go with Jack to pull off the upset. I think the size will play a role.

Chris Barnett, UFC heavyweight: I think Jack Della Maddalena gets the win. We saw Volk give Islam some problems, and I think Jack is similar and a lot bigger, so I think he can stuff the takedowns and control him on the feet.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: Man, that is a tough one. I do like Jack; I think the size difference will play a big role in this one.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: JDM, I like his boxing; it’s an interesting fight, but I will go with JDM.

***

Fighters picking Jack Della Maddalena: Beneil Dariush, Davey Grant, Mario Bautista, Chris Barnett, Kyle Daukaus, Adrian Yanez

Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Steve Garcia

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

