Former UFC champion explains why he “can’t” pick against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

Former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why he can’t pick against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.

On Saturday night, Islam Makhachev will attempt to become a two-weight world champion when he challenges Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322. It’s safe to say that a lot of fans and pundits believe he’s going to get the job done, but in equal measure, JDM earned the respect of many thanks to the way in which he was able to defeat Belal Muhammad to win the belt in the first place.

Ever since then, there have been many debates about how a Della Maddalena vs Makhachev fight could go. The unknown of Islam jumping up 15 pounds in weight is certainly an interesting talking point, as is the different in wrestling ability between the two men.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Dricus du Plessis weighed in on Makhachev’s preparation for this fight, and why he believes that he’s going to leave New York City with the gold.

du Plessis backs Makhachev for UFC 322 victory

“If you look at his opponents vs. Makhachev’s opponents, Makhachev has beaten the who’s who,” Du Plessis said on Fight Forecast. “He was pound-for-pound king for a very good reason. People think Jack Della is going to be bigger; I don’t think so. That’s why they did such a long camp, to pick up the weight correctly. He looks big, he looks thick, and he looks strong. No doubt he’s a hard worker.

“With Jack Della, I love his style, I like him, I like his personality. I would love for him to win that belt, but unfortunately, I cannot go against Makhachev in this one. I think he is just so good. I think he’s so good, and I don’t think he’s going to give up anything going up a weight. I think he’s going to be great at that weight to be honest.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie