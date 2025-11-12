Alex Pereira challenges Khamzat Chimaev to a fight in UFC BJJ

Alex Pereira has called out Khamzat Chimaev for a fight under the UFC banner, albeit under the UFC BJJ banner. Chimaev is one of the big stars in the sport today, and the unbeaten fighter has called out Pereira multiple times now. The reigning UFC middleweight champion has also shown a keenness to vie for Pereira’s light heavyweight crown at some point, and ‘Poatan’ has offered up a response to Chimaev’s goading.

The response came in a context not directly tied to mixed martial arts, and Pereira showed so much gameness in wanting to compete with Chimaev, he’ll do it on terms that are favourable for ‘Borz’. In a video posted to his personal social media, which was later re-posted to X account @ChampRDS, Pereira said,

“[Chimaev] says he wants to fight me, he’s gotta get there. He’s far. But I could challenge him to a fight in his area. Let’s fight in grappling. UFC BJJ, let’s make it happen. The money will be 100% donated to charity. That work for you? Chama.”

Alex Pereira calls out Jon Jones again for UFC White House card

Alex Pereira has been calling out several big names in the world of mixed martial arts lately, which extends to Jon Jones for a highly discussed event in the Summer of 2026. The oft-discussed UFC White House card has seen many scramble for a spot on a unique event like that, and a hypothetical bout between Pereira and Jones is one many are discussing regularly.

In a recent social media post with influencer Nina Drama, Pereira indicated his interest in a fight with ‘Bones’ as he kept the callout succinct by stating “Jon Jones, White House, Chama” in the video. There are no locked-in bouts for this UFC White House card as of yet, although some names like Mackenzie Dern and Kayla Harrison have popped up, if not for anything else, the fact that they’re the only reigning, American-born champions at this juncture.