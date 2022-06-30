Sean O’Malley is perplexed why fighters ranked above him never call him out: “I look at it is they know it’s a tough fight”

Sean O’Malley is sharing that he is perplexed why fighters ranked above him never call him out.

‘ESPN MMA‘ posted a video of Sean O’Malley talking about the fact that no fighters are calling him out saying:

“No one really above me ever calls me out. Now Adrian Yanez is calling me out, which he should be. That’s what you do – you call out the most popular guy in the division, one of the most popular guys in the UFC. Call him out.”

Continuing O’Malley said:

“No one calls me out. I don’t know why. I don’t know if it’s a waste of time – they don’t want to make any easy paycheque. They can say whatever they want but I look at it as they know it’s a tough fight.”

Adrian Yanez did indeed call-out ‘Sugar’ after his knockout win against Tony Kelley in the first round at UFC Austin. Yanez is now 5-0 in the UFC with four KO/TKOs. O’Malley is 7-1 in the UFC with five KO/TKOs.

In response to the call-out, Sean O’Malley said on an episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’:

“Adrian Yanez has sick boxing…. He’s fun as f**k to watch, has a bunch of good finishes. Called me out after the fight. That’s a fight that definitely will happen in the future. That’s a sick f**king fight.”

Apparently O’Malley, self-declared the ‘most popular guy in the division’, feels he’s not getting enough love from other fighters when it comes to call-outs.

But for now, Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) is focused on his upcoming bantamweight battle with Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) at UFC 276 this Saturday, July 2, 2022.

