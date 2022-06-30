Chris Curtis eyes “a knockdown drag-out war” with Kelvin Gastelum next after win over Rodolfo Vieira: “It would be a really fun fight”

Chris Curtis is hoping to fight Kelvin Gastelum his next time out.

Curtis improved to 3-0 in the Octagon at UFC Vegas 57, as he beat Rodolfo Vieira by decision in a fight that saw him defend 20 takedown attempts. Although Curtis got the win, he didn’t get the finish which is something he wanted.

“I’m upset I didn’t get the finish, I’m really bothered by that, I really wanted to finish him. Overall, I say it was like an 8/10,” Curtis said to BJPENN.com. “I was happy with my takedown defense but my output wasn’t where I wanted it to be, but it is hard to do that with a guy shooting 20 times. Overall, I’m happy with the performance and getting another win.”

Although Curtis did go the distance, he says he didn’t take much damage and wants to return as soon as possible. The hope is to return in August on either the August 13 card in San Diego or at UFC 278 on August 20 in Utah against a ranked opponent.

“Hopefully we find out soon. I would love to get on that San Diego card on August 13 or the pay-per-view in Utah (on August 20),” Curtis said. “It was seven months since I fought prior to this one, so if I can get two more I’m down. I want a ranking, so if I can get a ranked opponent I’ll obviously go whenever.”

Not only does Chris Curtis want a ranked opponent, but he has his eyes on Kelvin Gastelum. He believes the two would make for a very exciting fight for the fans and can put on a show.

Along with that, Curtis says Gastelum is one of his favorite fighters so to be able to share the Octagon with him would be massive.

“I just want to fight a ranked opponent. The fans have been throwing out Imavov because we were booked on the regional scene and the event got canceled so I’d take that or I’d like Gastelum. I love Kelvin Gastelum and it would be a really fun fight. He’s a dog and comes to fight all the time so Gastelum would be an even cooler fight,” Curtis explained. “Kelvin Gastelum is one of my favorite fighters, and I have always wanted to be in a knockdown drag-out war and it hasn’t happened yet but I think Gastelum is the opponent to make that happy.”

Whether or not Curts gets Gastelum is uncertain but if he doesn’t, he still hopes a ranked opponent comes next.

Would you like to see Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum?