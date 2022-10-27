x
Sean O’Malley critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win a robbery: “Anyone else vs. Petr and they got the nod, I wonder how much the narrative changed”

Susan Cox

Sean O’Malley is critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win as a robbery.

Everyone is talking about last Saturday’s bantamweight match-up between Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) and Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) at UFC 280 which took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

It was Sean O’Malley who was awarded the controversial decision win over the 29-year-old Russian. Some fans and fighters alike went so far as to call O’Malley’s win a ‘robbery’ as they felt Yan deserved the victory.

Speaking on a recent episode of the ‘BroMalley’ podcast, O’Malley discussed such claims, saying (h/t MMANews):

“A robbery? The third round I won, second round he won, first round was close as f**k and I did more damage. It’s not really a robbery. It was a close fight. It was a really, really, really close fight.”

‘Sugar’ continued to share his thoughts prior to the scores being announced:

“I was just okay with whatever happened. I just got punched in the fucking head, I don’t know how the fight played out. Obviously, I didn’t f**king watch it, but back when I went back and watched it I said yeah it was close, I get it. If that was Cory vs. Petr or anyone else vs. Petr and they got the nod, I wonder how much the narrative changed.”

Following the victory, Sean O’Malley is now the No. 1 bantamweight contender in the UFC bantamweight rankings. The potential is there for O’Malley to be given a title shot against the current champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA).

It will be up to the UFC and President Dana White to determine if O’Malley gets a title shot and so far there have been no commitments to do just that.

Do you think Sean O’Malley is deserving of a shot at the title? Would you like to see a ‘Sugar’ vs ‘Funk Master’ fight? And finally – do you think O’Malley could defeat the champion?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
