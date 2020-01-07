Ryan Hall calls out Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar

Former Ultimate Fighter winner and UFC featherweight sensation Ryan Hall took to social media on Tuesday to call out both Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar.

In his post, Hall claimed that a number of ranked opponents have turned down fights against him. That’s why he took to social media to call out two legends of the Octagon in the forms of Aldo and Edgar.

See Hall’s Instagram post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Bydnighou/

“Never thought I’d have to go this route, but then again, I also never imagined a laundry list of ranked professional tough guys turning down a fight with a skinny, blinky kid from the suburbs… Frankie Edgar and Jose Aldo are two people for whom courage won’t ever be an issue and it’s for that reason I have looked up to both since I first saw them compete years ago. Maybe one of them would be willing to step in to show everybody else how it’s done?

Pick the time and place, boys. I’ll be there.”

Hall (8-1) has been a marvel in the Octagon since committing to mixed martial arts five years ago. He won “The Ultimate Fighter” season 22 with a decision win over Artem Lobov then followed that up win a victory over former lightweight title contender Gray Maynard. Hall then scored the 2018 “Submission of the Year” when he tapped out BJ Penn with a heel hook at UFC 232. He then dropped down to featherweight and beat Darren Elkins by decision in his last outing, showing an evolved striking attack in that fight.

Based on everything he’s done so far in the Octagon it’s time Hall got a date with a highly-ranked opponent. With Edgar and Aldo both currently without fights, perhaps taking a shot and calling them both out with result in Hall landing a fight against ether legend.

Would you like to see Ryan Hall fight Jose Aldo or Frankie Edgar?