Robert Whittaker proposes Darren Till fight be at a catchweight, “The Gorilla” responds

Robert Whittaker is hoping his August fight against Darren Till can be a 195-pound catchweight bout.

Whittaker and Till are expected to headline UFC Dublin on August 15. Yet, with the pandemic shutting down gyms, the former middleweight champion says he would rather not train and do a catchweight so they don’t have to cut any weight.

“I really want to come sort of an agreement with Darren because I feel like he gets it. That we just don’t train at all, we just don’t train, we do a catchweight at like ’95 and just rock up,” Whittaker said to ESPN. “Bro, I love that. I’m sure he would love that too. We just dip and chips it up until August and get in there and light it up. He gets it.”

For Till, he says it isn’t even a thought as he will accept the catchweight and is looking forward to it.

“It’s not even a thought… YES,” Till responded.

Darren Till then followed it up with a request to get a drink with Whittaker during fight week given they won’t be cutting weight.

“Now that we aren’t cutting weight rob? @robwhittakermma. Shall we just use the fight week time to our advantage, drink? Dip? And Game? Might as well…,” he added.

Although Whittaker and Till like the idea of a catchweight, the UFC will unlikely do it. They have said they don’t like catchweights, even during this time when training is harder to do.

Robert Whittaker is coming off a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya to lose his middleweight title. Before that, he beat Yoel Romero in back-to-back fights.

Darren Till, meanwhile, beat Kelvin Gastelum back at UFC 244 in his middleweight debut. The win snapped his two-fight losing skid where he suffered a knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal and a submission loss to Tyron Woodley.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/29/2020.