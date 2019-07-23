Robbie Lawler names the fighters he enjoys watching most

Former UFC welterweight Robbie Lawler is inarguably one of the most consistently exciting fighters in the sport, which is why fans love watching him fight. But who does he love to watch?

In a recent interview with Complex, the former champion named a few of his favorite fighters to tune in for.

He says enjoys the handiwork of Israel Adesanya, as well as his American Top Team stablemates Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal.

“I like watching the ‘Stylebender’ [Adesanya] fight, he’s a nice clean striker,” Lawler said. “I like watching Dustin Poirier fight, I like watching [Jorge] Masvidal fight.”

Really, Robbie Lawler appreciates anybody who possesses the true, innate qualities of a fighter — qualities that run deeper than any learned technique or skill.

“Pretty much guys that I know, [guys] that I can appreciate their toughness,” he said of the fighters he enjoys watching. “Because there’s more to fighting than techniques. You can learn techniques, but when push comes to shove, who are you as a fighter? If you stripped all your skills away, all your technique, all your strength, are you still a fighter?”

Robbie Lawler is set to return to the cage at UFC Newark on August 3, where he’ll battle former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington in the main event. This bout will mark his opportunity to rebound from a controversial decision loss to former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren, and reassert himself as one of the top contenders in the crowded UFC welterweight division. Prior to his loss to Askren, Lawler gave up a decision to Rafael dos Anjos. This loss was preceded by a thrilling decision win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

How do you think he’ll look in his return to the Octagon?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/23/2019.