Ricky Simon calls out Sean O’Malley, willing to take fight on short notice

Rising UFC bantamweight contender Ricky Simon wants to fight Sean O’Malley, and would even be willing to do so on short-notice.

Simon is currently riding a trio of impressive victories over Ray Borg, Gaetano Pirrello and Brian Kelleher, which separated him from a hype-deflating loss to Urijah Faber.

Buoyed by these wins, Simon is once again in a position to start calling his shots, and one of the men he wants to fight is O’Malley.

O’Malley was recently experienced the first loss of his career at the hands—and legs—of Marlon “Chito” Vera, and will look to get back on track against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 later this month.

“You know O’Malley’s not taking that fight [with me],” Simon told MMA Fighting. “I mean, I was surprised he took that ‘Chito’ fight. I’m not a big gambler, but I saw how much a favorite O’Malley was and put some money down on my boy, because I was thinking this was not going to be good for O’Malley.

“I just think I’m the worst style for him – someone who is going to grind him out, wrestle, put him on his back, dropping crazy elbows on top of him,” Simon added. “No. He doesn’t want that.

“Ask my manager how long I’ve been asking for that fight,” Simon concluded. “He keeps telling me, ‘Ricky, they’re not going to give it to you. You can try all you want but O’Malley’s not taking that fight.’ That’s just my opinion. He could prove me wrong, and I’m always ready. I’m staying in shape and if anything happens to Almeida, I’ll be ready.”

In the same interview, Simon also called for a fight with MMA legend Frankie Edgar, who is riding a tough, knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen.

“I don’t know if this fight makes as much sense, but I know Frankie Edgar is going to take some time off and heal up,” Simon said. “When he’s ready, early summer right around then, that would be a good one, too.

“I’ve always looked up to Frankie,” Simon added. “I’ve always watched him fight, and I even stole some of his setups, some of the stuff he does so. I mean, sh*t, give me another chance at a legend. I blew it the first time. Sh*t, give me a second shot at it.”

Who do you want to see Ricky Simon fight next?