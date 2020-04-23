Report | UFC London fighters were paid “no more than $20,000” for canceled bouts

The UFC London card, which was scheduled to go down on March 21, was unfortunately one of several fight cards to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after the card was canceled, reports surfaced that the fighters who were scheduled to compete on the bill were paid for their efforts. They had, after all, undergone expensive training camps for the event.

Exactly how much these UFC London fighters were paid, however, was not immediately clear.

According to a report from ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani, the fighters scheduled to compete at UFC London were paid “no more than $20,000” apiece for their canceled bouts. For fighters who were slated to make less than that for their bouts, that amount was probably well received. For fighters that were expecting to make significantly more — such as planned headliners Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley — that amount might have left a little to be desired.

“I’m told the fighters who were slated to compete on the ill-fated London card on March 21 received no more than $20,000,” Helwani reported on ESPN. “As you can imagine, some of the higher earners aren’t too pleased with that amount, while others were happy to get something for nothing.”

Here are some of the bouts that were scheduled to occur at UFC London before the UFC pulled the plug on the event.

UFC London

Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards

Darren Stewart vs. Marvin Vettori

Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann

Gabriel Benítez vs. Lerone Murphy

Tom Aspinall vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Molly McCann vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Nicolas Dalby vs Danny Roberts

Stevie Ray vs. Marc Diakiese

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Do you think $20,000 is a sufficient payday for the fighters who were scheduled to compete at UFC London, or should the UFC have shelled out a little bit more?

