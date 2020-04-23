BJJ with BJ: Step Through The Passage Drill

In this segment of BJJ with BJ, “The Prodigy” shows a simple yet effective drill to help develop guard passing.

“Watch how I post my hand here. The leg goes through, and continue to snake the leg through for passing the guard.”

BJJ with BJ is our ongoing web series of techniques, tips, and drills to help both the novice practitioner and the season grappling veteran elevate their game.

Want more instruction from BJ? Check out some other videos in this series!

Guillotine Pass To Side Control.

