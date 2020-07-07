Report | Two American Top Team coaches test positive for COVID-19

According to a report from Brazilian MMA outlet Combate, two American Top Team coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

Combate reports that both Mike Brown and Gabriel de Oliveira have tested positive for the virus. The ATT coaches’ positive tests come just days after UFC bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz, an American Top Team fighter, tested positive for the virus and was forced out of a July 15 fight with Frankie Edgar.

Brown was reportedly with Munhoz before testing positive. De Oliveira reportedly had several negative tests, but then returned to the gym, and later tested positive.

“After I came back from Las Vegas, where I was tested, I went twice in 15 days, it was negative both times there, but I went back to the gym, I had contact with some athletes and after a while I felt a lot of fever,” De Oliveira, who is a boxing coach at ATT, told Combate. “I had a fever of 38.6, almost 39 [101.48-102.2 Fahrenheit]. I was sick one night, I shivered, I wore a shirt, people said I was crazy, but I thought it was weird. I started to have a soup to be cool, to use honey, to have a tea, but I decided to do the exam because of conscience. Since I tested negative recently, I thought it was nothing. I took the test Monday and just received the news that I am positive. You have to take care of yourself, stay at home for 14 days, soaked and protected.”

While the fact that two American Top Team coaches and several fighters have tested positive for COVID-19 points to an outbreak at the gym, it looks as though UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has avoided infection.

Masvidal, who has long made his training home at American Top Team, is on his way to Abu Dhabi to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, but was negative when he was last tested for COVID-19. Neither Brown nor De Oliveira is currently with him.