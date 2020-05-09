Breaking! Jacare Souza tests positive for Covid-19, UFC 249 fight with Uriah Hall cancelled

UFC middleweight contender Jacare Souza has tested positive for Covid-19 and will no longer be fighting Uriah Hall tomorrow night at UFC 249.

The shocking news comes from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported the following on Twitter:

“Breaking: Jacare Souza has tested positive for Covid-19. His fight against Uriah Hall is off UFC 249. UFC 249 still planning to move forward, with consent of Florida commission per UFC.”

As noted by Okamoto, tomorrow night’s highly anticipated UFC 249 event will proceed as planned minus the Hall vs. Souza matchup.

Jacare Souza had made weight earlier today coming in at the middleweight limit of 186lbs.

The former Strikeforce champion was set to compete for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jan Blachowicz this past November.

Uriah Hall has yet to release a statement on the fight cancellation.

UFC 249 is headlined by a interim lightweight title fight featuring Tony Ferguson taking on Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event of the evening Henry Cejudo will put his bantamweight title on the line against former division kingpin Dominick Cruz.

What do you think of the shocking news that Jacare Souza has tested positive for Covid-19 less than twenty-four hours away from UFC 249? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 8, 2020