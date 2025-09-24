Rafael Fiziev reveals why he can’t fight Charles Oliveira in UFC Rio headliner

Rafael Fiziev is out of UFC Rio and he’s explained why that is the case.

Fiziev was expected to share the Octagon with former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. The bout was supposed to take place inside Farmasi Arena on Oct. 11. It was revealed that Fiziev was pulled from the UFC Rio card due to an injury and Mateusz Gamrot has stepped up.

In a new video posted on his Instagram Stories, Fiziev revealed the extent of his injury and why it would’ve been a bad idea to go through with the Oliveira fight (h/t Red Corner MMA).

“Many people are asking me what happened and why I’m out of the fight. I injured my knee again, but Alhamdulillah, there’s no need for surgery. However, I cannot push 100%, I cannot work, cannot wrestle, cannot spar, and I have to heal up right now for a couple of months before coming back to fight.

I wish to fight in Brazil, this is my dream fight, but I already had a couple of surgeries on my knee, and it’s a big risk to go for a third surgery on the same knee. That’s not good. I have to heal up, guys.”

Fiziev was hoping to capitalize on his unanimous decision win over newcomer Ignacio Bahamondes back in June. A win over Oliveira would’ve catapulted him near the UFC lightweight title picture despite two losses to Justin Gaethje. Fiziev will have to wait a little longer to get such an opportunity, but it looks like he’ll be able to avoid a potential career-altering surgery.

As for Oliveira, the change in opponent to Gamrot figures to keep the UFC Rio main event interesting. Gamrot has gone 4-1 in his last five outings and “do Bronx” is the most high-profile opponent of his career up to this point.