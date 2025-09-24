Oleksandr Usyk delivers interesting response to Jake Paul’s MMA fight callout

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 24, 2025
Oleksandr Usyk and Jake Paul

Boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has a clear message for Jake Paul amid a callout for an MMA bout.

Usyk hasn’t retired from the sweet science just yet, but the 38-year-old knows that father time is an enemy to everyone. The king of the heavyweight division has teased taking part in some special attractions once his pro boxing career is over. Could one of those attractions be an MMA showdown with “The Problem Child?”

Recently, Paul posted a video where he laid out a five-year plan. One of his plans is to not only meet Usyk inside the cage, but to defeat him.

“I just finished my Jake Paul 2030 five-year plan,” Paul said. “Become world champion, become a billionaire … beat Usyk.”

Usyk caught wind of Paul’s plan and he responded by accepting a future MMA bout.

“Good plan, @jakepaul . But I’m not here for 5th place — only first. Soon, I’ll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage. Let’s see if you’ve got the balls or just a hunger for hype.”

Many are wondering what Usyk’s next fight will be. He has been on the sidelines due to an injury, but the WBO has requested updated medicals after Usyk was seen dancing on stage. Many argue Joseph Parker should be next in line to challenge for Usyk’s titles. Parker is set to meet Fabio Wardley on Oct. 25.

As for Paul, he is scheduled to face Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition match on Nov. 14. The bout will be contested at 195 pounds and is scheduled for 10 rounds. There will be three judges scoring the exhibition at ringside. Paul vs. Davis will be streamed live on Netflix. Things got testy between “The Problem Child” and “Tank” during the first press conference hyping up the exhibition.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

