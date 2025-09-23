WATCH | Mateusz Gamrot reacts to getting UFC Rio main event spot against Charles Oliveira

Mateusz Gamrot was thrilled when he found out he would be headlining UFC Rio against Charles Oliveira.

It was announced that Rafael Fiziev was forced out of the main event spot against Oliveira due to an injury. Gamrot was one of many lightweights who put their hat in the ring to face the Brazilian. Yet, it was Gamrot who got the shot, and his coach shared a video of the Polish contender finding out he was getting the main event spot.

Twój moment @gamer_mma 🇵🇱🇵🇱🇵🇱❤️ Gamer w walce wieczoru a dodatkowo na karcie moja żona, coś pięknego! pic.twitter.com/XMQ4A4d21i — Łukasz Zaborowski (@Zabooor) September 23, 2025

Gamrot was ecstatic to be getting the main event spot against Oliveira, despite it being on short notice. UFC Rio is set for Oct. 11, so Gamrot will have just over two weeks to prepare for the Brazilian, as well as make sure his weight is down.

Mateusz Gamrot (25-3 and one NC) is coming off a decision win over L’udovit Klein back in May in a main event spot. The win got him back in the win column after a split decision loss to Dan Hooker. Gamrot is ranked eighth at lightweight and is 8-3 in the UFC. He has notable wins over Arman Tsarukyan, Rafael dos Anjos, and Rafael Fiziev, among others.

Charles Oliveira (35-11 and one NC) is coming off a KO loss to Ilia Topuria for the lightweight belt back in June. Before that, he beat Michael Chandler by decision after a hard-fought decision loss to Tsarukyan.

UFC Rio Fight Card

With Mateusz Gamrot now taking on Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio is as follows: