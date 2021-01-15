Rafael dos Anjos willing to offer Nate Diaz a handicap in order to secure rematch

Former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos wants a rematch with Nate Diaz, and he’s willing to offer his rival a handicap to make the fight happen.

Generally speaking, fighters don’t angle for rematches with opponents they’ve already beaten, but that’s the case this time around.

Dos Anjos met Diaz in the Octagon in 2014, picking up a decisive, unanimous decision win with a steady diet of chopping leg kicks.

Not long after news surfaced that Diaz may soon return to the Octagon, dos Anjos took to Twitter where he expressed interest in fighting his rival again, adding that he’d refrain from throwing leg kicks this time around.

I promise if I ever fight Diaz again I won’t kick his leg 😜 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 15, 2021

Rafael dos Anjos recently returned to the lightweight division after a lengthy stint at welterweight, picking up an impressive decision victory over Paul Felder, who stepped into replace Islam Makhachev on just five days’ notice. That win propelled the Brazilian back into the lightweight rankings.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, has not fought since November, 2019 when he came up short in a welterweight fight with Jorge Masvidal. That being said, UFC President Dana White recently revealed that he’s working on another lightweight fight for the fan favorite, which prompted this comment from dos Anjos.

“We’re working on a Nate Diaz fight right now (at) lightweight,” White said of Diaz. “It would put him in a really good position if he won the fight and the guy who he could potentially be fighting, I think it’s a great fight for him too.”

Would you be interested in seeing a lightweight rematch between Rafael dos Anjos and Nate Diaz? If so, who do you think would come out on top? Share your prediction for this potential fight in the comments section below.