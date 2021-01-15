MMA community reacts to UFC, USADA’s new rules on marijuana

By
Tom Taylor
-
Yesterday afternoon, news surfaced that the UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Agency will no longer be penalizing fighters for marijuana use.

While fighters are still subject to punishment from local athletic commissions, this news is widely viewed as a huge step in the right direction.

Unsurprisingly, news of the UFC and USADA’s change in policy generated some interesting reactions inside the MMA bubble.

See some of the best reactions to the news below:

What are your thoughts on the UFC and USADA’s policy changes surrounding marijuana use among fighters?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM