MMA community reacts to UFC, USADA’s new rules on marijuana

Yesterday afternoon, news surfaced that the UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Agency will no longer be penalizing fighters for marijuana use.

While fighters are still subject to punishment from local athletic commissions, this news is widely viewed as a huge step in the right direction.

Unsurprisingly, news of the UFC and USADA’s change in policy generated some interesting reactions inside the MMA bubble.

See some of the best reactions to the news below:

Guys this doesn’t mean you can smoke. Commissions can still punish you so definitely a step in the right direction but don’t celebrate just yet https://t.co/hL3MUXgmrx — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) January 14, 2021

USADA: marijuana is no longer a violation of anti-doping policy Everyone: what took you guys so long https://t.co/SjdXdXJyHq — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 14, 2021

The UFC should be praised for removing cannabis from their “prohibited list”, but @usantidoping should be called out for keeping it so long because the US government paid / funded them to. They’re only reading the tea-leafs of a new administration. #Hypocrites #drugswonthedrugwar — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) January 14, 2021

Updated post with the actual language of UFC/USADA changes. Note substances of abuse mean not just cannabis but also cocaine and narcotics. https://t.co/iEj5WRd6bu — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) January 14, 2021

In other words, UFC athletes, don’t have these drugs in your system because you are still subject to USADA’s discretion and potential athletic commission consequences. — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) January 14, 2021

And DON’T BE ON RECORD saying you use cannabis for “alleviating pain or anxiety” as USADA will still pop you for that according to their press release. — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) January 14, 2021

I bet this breaking news will make a lot of fighters & others very happy 🗣🎙👊 #Repost @espnmma post

・・・

The UFC has “essentially” struck marijuana as a punishable offense in its anti-doping policy. (via @marcraimondimma) pic.twitter.com/GlB3VWeqZE — Bruce Buffer (@brucebuffer) January 15, 2021

I got the greatest birthday gift of all today, maybe 9 years late but still an amazing gift and one more thing my record is 10-3 bro pic.twitter.com/8WBMOH7fpt — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 14, 2021

What are your thoughts on the UFC and USADA’s policy changes surrounding marijuana use among fighters?