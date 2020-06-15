Rafael dos Anjos once again calls out “El Chapo” Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos once again called out his long-time rival Conor McGregor, who he jokingly referred to as “El Chapo.”

Dos Anjos was set to fight McGregor back at UFC 196 in March 2016, but he pulled out of the fight on short notice, leading to McGregor fighting Nate Diaz. In one of the biggest upsets of that year, Diaz tapped McGregor out with a rear-naked choke. Dos Anjos went on to fight Eddie Alvarez at UFC Fight Night 90 and lost his belt via first-round TKO. McGregor went on to fight Alvarez at UFC 205 and knocked him out to claim the lightweight belt.

At the time, the feud between dos Anjos and McGregor was fierce and fans were very excited for the fight to take place. It never ended up happening, but fans have always wondered who would have won.

A few days ago, dos Anjos took to social media to call McGregor out, saying he was open to fighting him at any weight class. On Sunday, dos Anjos once again called McGregor out.

Get El Chapo back in there and let’s settle it #UFC https://t.co/rZqq8BUoLf — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 14, 2020

You have to give dos Anjos respect for calling his shot and asking for McGregor, but he seems unlikely to get the fight for a few reasons. The first one is obvious. McGregor recently said that he was retiring due to “boredom” from the sport, so he won’t be available to fight anytime soon if that’s the case. The second reason is that dos Anjos, while a quality fighter and former UFC champion, isn’t the kind of big name that McGregor usually goes after. That being said, if McGregor wants to prove once and for all who the better man is, then perhaps he could be enticed to return to the Octagon for this fight.

Do you want to see Rafael dos Anjos finally fight Conor McGregor?