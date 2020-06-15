Jorge Masvidal scolds the UFC’s “White Knights” who have commentating gigs

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal took to social media to scold the “White Knights” who have commentating gigs with the UFC for their stances on fighter pay.

Masvidal is currently locked in a contract stalemate with the UFC. Instead of taking the UFC’s offer to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, which he believes is below fair market value, Masvidal decided to hold out instead. The UFC then called upon Gilbert Burns to take on Usman in the main event of UFC 251, while Masvidal sits on the sidelines instead.

For Masvidal, this is important to him because he is one of the fighters leading the charge to reform fighter pay. Along with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Masvidal is one of the top fighters who are out there trying to make a positive change for the rest of the fighters, as they want the UFC to give them a bigger share of the revenue.

However, while fighters like Masvidal and Jones lead the charge against the UFC, fighters like Daniel Cormier have instead taken the UFC’s side on things. Masvidal certainly hasn’t liked what he’s heard from DC and some of the other UFC fighters who also work for the company as commentators, and he put them on blast on Twitter.

And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating” — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to Masvidal’s highly-publicized battle with the UFC for more money. UFC president Dana White has taken several shots at Masvidal in recent interviews and has scoffed at the notion of paying fighters more money. But with so much momentum behind an increase in fighter pay, maybe a change is finally coming.

