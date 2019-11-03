Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244

A key welterweight bout between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal headlined tonight’s UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The winner of tonight’s headliner would be awarded the promotions new ‘BMF’ Title (Baddest Mother F*cker).

Nate Diaz (20-11 MMA) made his highly anticipated Octagon return at August’s UFC 241 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Following his impressive victory over ‘Showtime’, the Stockton Native called for a fight with Jorge Masvidal to determine who is the ‘baddest mother*cker’ in the game.

Masvidal (34-13 MMA) entered tonight’s main event on the heels of a record-setting first round knockout victory over Ben Askren in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 239 this past July.

The spectacular flying knee finish served as ‘Gamebred’s’ second knockout victory in a row, as he had previously starched Darren Till at UFC London.

Tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 244 main event lived up to the hype while it lasted as Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal went to war for the fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden. While tonight’s headliner showcased Diaz’s toughness, it was clear that ‘Gamebred’ was up on the judges scorecards through three rounds of action. Unfortunately for fight fans, the doctor stopped the contest in between rounds three and four due to a cut suffered by the Stockton Native. With that, Masvidal was awarded the TKO victory.

Official UFC 244 Result: Jorge Masvidal def. Nate Diaz via TKO (cut)

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s UFC 244 main event below:

I want that belt @Ufc it means the most — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) November 3, 2019

Omg wtf 😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 the fight called offff ! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 3, 2019

BMF belt needs to be Vale Tudo rules. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 3, 2019

Same doctor who told me I had a broken leg…he’s a goof — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 3, 2019

I'm out! this is some bullshit right here — Randa Markos (@randamma) November 3, 2019

Softest mother fucking fight on the planet #UFC244 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 3, 2019

Whatttt!!!!! That was a crazy call by the doc. Certainly lived up to the hype while it lasted! Let's run it back!!!! Masvidal looked phenomenal in there for sure though. #UFC — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 3, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019