Pros react to Justin Gaethje defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 268

The main card of tonight’s UFC 268 event was kicked off by a highly anticipated lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

Gaethje (23-3 MMA), the promotions former interim lightweight champion, was returning to action for the first time in twelve months this evening at MSG. ‘The Highlight’ had last competed in October of 2020, where he suffered a submission loss to former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA) had also entered UFC 268 in hopes of rebounding from a recent setback. The former Bellator champion most previously competed back in May, where he fell short in his goal of capturing the UFC’s vacant lightweight title, suffering a TKO loss to Charles Oliveira.

Tonight’s UFC 268: ‘Gaethje vs. Chandler’ bout proved to be the absolute war that most fight fans were anticipating and hoping for. After a back and forth first round, Justin Gaethje was able to drop Michael Chandler with an uppercut in round two. The fight looked close to being finished but somehow the former Bellator champion survived the onslaught. The third round was more fireworks with both men putting it all on the line inside of the cage. After fifteen minutes of absolutely thrilling action, Gaethje was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 268 Result: Justin Gaethje def. Michael Chandler by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gaethje vs Chandler’ below:

How crazy is it that Gaethje and Chandler are opening the ppv?? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #UFC268 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 7, 2021

Big fight to open!!! Goosebumps — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) November 7, 2021

Well this fight is EXACTLY as advertised! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

this fight rn 🤯🤯🤯 — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) November 7, 2021

This fight is living up to the hype! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 7, 2021

This is going exactly how expected 🔥 #ufc268 #Gaethjevschandler — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) November 7, 2021

How good is this…boys are game!! #UFC268 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 7, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Justin Gaethje defeating Michael Chandler:

What a fight 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #UFC268 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 7, 2021

Rematch please — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

Well like i said EXACTLY as advertised. Fight for the ages. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

I’m gonna need to see Michael and Justin fight for five rounds — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

