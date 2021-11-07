UFC 268 Results: Marlon Vera KO’s Frankie Edgar (Video)

A bantamweight bout featuring Frankie Edgar taking on Marlon Vera takes place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 268 event at MSG.

Edgar (23-9-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a nasty knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen back in February. Prior to that setback, the former UFC lightweight champion had picked up a split decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (17-7-1 MMA) most recently competed back in June, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Davey Grant. ‘Chito’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s UFC 268 event.

Round one of this bantamweight matchup begins and Marlon Vera lands a low kick. Frankie Edgar counters nicely with a right hand. He shoots in for a takedown but ‘Chito’ defends with ease. Vera with a low kick. Edgar answers with a 1-2 combination. Frankie steps in and lands a nice right hand over the top. Vera lands a low kick but once again Edgar counters with a right hand. Marlon grabs hold of a guillotine as Frankie shoots in. The fight hits the floor and ‘The Answer’ pops his head out and is now in top position with over two minutes to work. Big right hands now from the former UFC lightweight champion. Frankie Edgar attempts to posture up and ‘Chito’ catches him with a good up-kick. Back on top now and Edgar lands a good elbow. Vera lands a kick as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Frankie Edgar lands a nice combination. Marlon Vera returns fire with one of his own. Another good 1-2 from the former lightweight champ. Vera lands a knee but Edgar executes a takedown and is now working from top position. Edgar with some good punches before Vera is able to scramble and get back to his feet. Marlon Vera applying pressure now. He lands a knee up the middle but Edgar circles out of from a follow up right hand. A big right hand now from ‘Chito’. That hurt Frankie. One minute remains here in round two. The fighters exchange kicks to the body. Edgar with a low kick. Vera with a nice front kick. He lands a spinning elbow and ‘The Answer’ is hurt. The horn sounds and Marlon Vera throws a few chase words at Frankie Edgar.

Starting to close the range in the second! 👊 [ #UFC268 | Tune in LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/mOkfP61bBb — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

The third and final round begins and these bantamweight fighters are quickly back to trading leather. Edgar rips the body of Vera. ‘Chito’ lands a front kick up the middle but ‘The Answer’ responds with a nice 1-2. Another good kick lands for Vera. He is applying a ton of pressure in this final round. Good combinations from both men. Vera with a nice left. Frankie attempts to come forward but eats another left. Edgar shoots for a takedown and gets it. ‘Chito’ pops right back up and breaks free from the clinch. Frankie Edgar with a nice left hook and then another. Marlon Vera with a front kick to the face and this one is all over!

Official UFC 268 Result: Marlon Vera def. Frankie Edgar via KO in Round 3

