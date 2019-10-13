Pros react to Joanna Jedrzejczyk defeating Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa

Tonight’s UFC Tampa event was headlined by a key women’s strawweight bout featuring former division title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk taking on Michelle Waterson.

The winner of tonight’s headliner is expected to receive the next shot at Weili Zhang’s UFC strawweight title.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 231 event, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko in a fight for the promotions flyweight title.

The Polish star entered tonight’s UFC Tampa event having gone just 1-3 over her past four Octagon appearances, with her lone win in that time coming against Tecia Torres by decision.

Meanwhile, Michelle Waterson (17-6 MMA) entered UFC Tampa on a three-fight win streak. In her most previous effort at March’s UFC event in Philadelphia, ‘The Karate Hottie’ had scored a unanimous decision victory over former division title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Tonight’s UFC Tampa main event proved to be a one sided affair. Joanna was able to batter Waterson with low kicks throughout the fight on route to a unanimous decision victory. Following the contest, the Polish star said she is targeting a fight with current strawweight champion Weili Zhang next.

Official UFC Tampa Result: Joanna Jedrzejczyk def. Michelle Waterson by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Joanna Jedrzejczyk defeating Michelle Waterson in tonight’s headliner below:

Congratulations both ladies @joannamma and @karatehottiemma !

Amazing fight ! Great performance! — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) October 13, 2019

That 🦶😳 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) October 13, 2019

Great heart by Michelle ..Joanna looked like a killer though her and zhang is gonna be fire — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 13, 2019

Joanna is a beast! #UFCTampa — BJ Penn (@bjpenndotcom) October 13, 2019

