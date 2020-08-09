UFC Vegas 6 Results: Derrick Lewis KO’s Aleksei Oleinik (Video)

A key heavyweight bout between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and perennial contender Aleksei Oleinik headlines tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 event.

Derrick Lewis (23-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner on a two-fight win streak, this after edging out victories over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Black Beast’ has gone 2-1 since coming up short in his title opportunity against then champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.

Meanwhile, Aleksei Oleinik (59-13 MMA) will also enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 main event sporting a two fight win streak. In his most recent effort at UFC 249, ‘The Boa Constrictor’ scored a split-decision victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. Prior to that, Oleinik was coming off a submission victory over Maurice Green at UFC 246.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 6 main event begins and Derrick Lewis comes out firing. He swings a wild flurry and then winds up clinching with Aleksei Oleinik. ‘The Black Beast’ drags the ‘Boa Constrictor’ to the floor and begins unleashing ground and pound. He is working from half guard position here. Oleinik looks for a kimura attempt and uses the hold to get back to his feet. He immediately shoots in and scores a takedown. He moves to side control and begins working on a neck crank. Derrick Lewis scrambles and gets top position. He starts firing off ground and pound but Oleinik sweeps him and then locks in another choke. Lewis is grunting but appears to be alright for now. Oleinik is really cranking this hard. He finally gives up on the hold and begins landing some ground and pound. He grabs an arm and begins working a keylock but the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 6 main event begins and Derrick Lewis lands a right hand that floors Aleksei Oleinik. He immediately begins unleashing ground and pound and this one is all over! Wow!

Official UFC Vegas 6 Result: Derrick Lewis KO’s Aleksei Oleinik in Round 2

Who would you like to see Derrick Lewis fight next following his KO victory over Aleksei Oleinik tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 8, 2020