Pros react after Rose Namajunas defeats Zhang Weili at UFC 268

Tonight’s UFC 268 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang.

Namajunas (11-4 MMA) and Zhang (21-2 MMA) had originally clashed back at April’s UFC 261 event, with ‘Thug’ emerging victorious by way of knockout.

The now two-time UFC strawwweight champion, Rose Namajunas, entered the rematch on a two-fight winning streak. Prior to dethroning Zhang back in April, the American was coming off a split-decision victory over Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Weili Zhang was looking to make a statement after having her 21-fight winning streak snapped by ‘Thug Rose’. The Chinese standout was training with former UFC champ Henry Cejudo in preparation for tonight’s highly anticipated rematch.

Tonight’s UFC 268 co-main event proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. After the initial twenty minutes of action, most fans and analysts had the fight tied up 2-2 on their scorecards. ‘Thug Rose’ came out aggressively in the final round and was able to score an early takedown. From there, Namajunas spent the final four minutes of the fight landing ground and pound on Zhang.

Official UFC 268 Result: Rose Namajunas def. Zhang Weili by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Namajunas vs Zhang 2’ below:

Is rose walking out to wii sports theme song? #ufc268 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) November 7, 2021

Rose is a beast — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 7, 2021

R1 Weili — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

R2 Rose. 19-19! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Love to see it! Such a good fight! #UFC268 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021

LETS GO THUG ROSE!!!!!! #UFC268 🌹 🌹 🌹 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Rose Namajunas defeating Zhang Weili:

That was a great MMA fight — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 7, 2021

Congrats girls, amazing fight!! No trilogy, ok?! 😅😄☺️🙌🏻 #ufc268 — Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) November 7, 2021

Damn 4 rounds for Rose 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ where do they find some of these judges. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Who would you like to see Rose Namajunas fight next following her split decision victory over Zhang Weili at tonight’s UFC 268 event in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!