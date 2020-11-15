Pros react after Rafael dos Anjos defeats Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 event was headlined by a key lightweight contest featuring former title holder Rafael dos Anjos taking on Paul Felder.

Felder, who took tonight’s fight on just 5 days notice, had entered UFC Vegas 14 looking to rebound, this after dropping a split-decision loss to Dan Hooker in his most recent effort. ‘The Irish Dragon’ had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, which included a TKO victory over Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (29-13 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squared off with Paul Felder this evening in Las Vegas. ‘RDA’ was coming off back-to-back decision losses to welterweights Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, Dos Anjos had earned a submission victory over Kevin Lee.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 main event proved to be an absolute banger. Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder proceeded to go to war for twenty-five straight minutes much to the delight of fans watching worldwide. However, after five rounds of action it was pretty clear that Dos Anjos had done more than enough to get the decision nod from the judges in attendance. With that said, one judge still managed to horrendously botch their respective scorecard.

Official UFC Vegas 14 Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Paul Felder by split decision (47-48, 50-45 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘RDA’ defeating Felder below:

Post-fight reactions to Rafael dos Anjos defeating Paul Felder:

Who would you like to see Rafael dos Anjos fight next following his split decision victory over Paul Felder this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

