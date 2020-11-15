Pros react after Rafael dos Anjos defeats Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 event was headlined by a key lightweight contest featuring former title holder Rafael dos Anjos taking on Paul Felder.

Felder, who took tonight’s fight on just 5 days notice, had entered UFC Vegas 14 looking to rebound, this after dropping a split-decision loss to Dan Hooker in his most recent effort. ‘The Irish Dragon’ had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, which included a TKO victory over Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (29-13 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squared off with Paul Felder this evening in Las Vegas. ‘RDA’ was coming off back-to-back decision losses to welterweights Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, Dos Anjos had earned a submission victory over Kevin Lee.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 main event proved to be an absolute banger. Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder proceeded to go to war for twenty-five straight minutes much to the delight of fans watching worldwide. However, after five rounds of action it was pretty clear that Dos Anjos had done more than enough to get the decision nod from the judges in attendance. With that said, one judge still managed to horrendously botch their respective scorecard.

Official UFC Vegas 14 Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Paul Felder by split decision (47-48, 50-45 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘RDA’ defeating Felder below:

@RdosAnjosMMA looks like my dad — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 15, 2020

Philly guy looks ready to go. So does RDA. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) November 15, 2020

Crazy how @felderpaul taking this fight last minute made it an even more intriguing matchup bc of the circumstances and respect everyone has for him. Two good dudes that I hope are able to put on a show!! #UFCVegas14 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 15, 2020

I think @RdosAnjosMMA is going to kick his butt but I am rooting for @felderpaul — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 15, 2020

Love RDA but let’s go Paulie Red Stash!!!!@felderpaul — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 15, 2020

Felder looks sharp on the feet #UFCVegas14 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 15, 2020

Very closely competitive fight so far! RDA looking strong in the grappling and Paul quick on the release of his strikes. #UFCVegas14 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 15, 2020

Fast pace from both at lightweight! Great fight @felderpaul @RdosAnjosMMA 15 minutes left — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 15, 2020

Felder comes out in RD 4 swinging for GUSTO!! #UFCVegas14 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 15, 2020

Paul’s not ready to retire he looks great — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 15, 2020

Paul definitely listened to his corner this round and let em fly more! #UFCVegas14 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 15, 2020

RDA finding more success with his takedowns each round. Mixing up his strikes and entries nicely as well. Felder defending well but will need a finish. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 15, 2020

Post-fight reactions to Rafael dos Anjos defeating Paul Felder:

Split decision really? Holy shit wow freaking judges #UFCVegas14 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 15, 2020

Great fight by @RdosAnjosMMA he fought the perfect fight, big ups to my main man Paul Felder for taking this fight under these circumstances. @felderpaul this is why you’re loved my man. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 15, 2020

Dos anjos did what he had to do but man so much respect for @felderpaul never stopped fighting for 5 hard rounds — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 15, 2020

Fuck these judges! I’m always looking for the finish but sometimes it’s hard these judges are doing a terrible job wow please @danawhite @ufc or whoever can help Please we cannot have our payments be decided (1 or 2 checks) by these crazy judges 🤯🤯🤯 that’s insane #UFCVegas14 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 15, 2020

Who would you like to see Rafael dos Anjos fight next following his split decision victory over Paul Felder this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 14, 2020