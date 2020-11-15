Rafael dos Anjos calls out Conor McGregor, ‘The Notorious’ responds

It did not take long for Conor McGregor to address the callout he received from Rafael dos Anjos following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 event.

Dos Anjos (30-13 MMA) returned to the promotions lightweight division in the headliner of tonight’s UFC event for a pivotal bout with Paul Felder.

With a victory, the former lightweight champion in ‘RDA’ knew that he would be setup nicely for another run at the title.

Rafael dos Anjos went on to put on an impressive performance this evening, despite one judge oddly seeing the contest in favor of Felder. In the end, ‘RDA’ earned a split-decision victory, with two of the judges in attendance scoring the bout in his favor 50-45.

Following his emphatic performance, which snapped a two-fight losing skid, Rafael dos Anjos proceeded to call for a fight with Conor McGregor.

“I think I want to face whoever is on the line for that belt. I know I’ve got a lot in me still. At 36-years-old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance I think. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look to the contenders, I think that only me and Conor McGregor, we are the only real champions of that division. Everybody else is all interim champions. So if the division is open, I think me and Conor is the fight to make.”

McGregor and Dos Anjos had been previously booked to fight back at UFC 196, when ‘RDA’ still held the promotions lightweight strap. Unfortunately for fight fans that contest failed to come to fruition after the Brazilian suffered a foot injury in training.

Conor McGregor quickly responded to Rafael dos Anjos’ performance and challenge on the social media platform Twitter.

Respect to both men for making this fight and event happen tonight.

Good fight!

I’m in for sure. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2020

Dustin first, but I’m down for it all. Throwback to this classic lol.

Look at Dana hahahah

Vintage MMA entertainment.

El Chap! pic.twitter.com/GiC3yl8HB6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2020

