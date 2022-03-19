Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland trade insults over potential UFC fight: “This show of insecurity surprised even me”

UFC middleweight contenders Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland did not mince words while discussing a potential fight online.

Costa (13-2 MMA), a former UFC middleweight title challenger, was called out by Strickland (25-3 MMA) back in November. The American offered to fight the Brazilian on the condition that he “put down the wine and cookies”.

Paulo Costa caught word of Sean Strickland’s challenge and responded with the following:

Let’s do it rat. 🐀

Veremos se é valentão mesmo. pic.twitter.com/gJicIDsfUt — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 17, 2022

“Let’s do it rat.” – Costa tweeted.

Strickland would later share that although he was keen on fighting ‘The Eraser’ the UFC did not seem onboard with the idea.

“I asked for Costa and the UFC didn’t seem so confident in his future.. Also i dont think they liked me punching down to get a title shot lol.. but worst case for you Costa there is always Bellator.. Maybe 205? Idk…”

Those comments prompted Paulo Costa to suggest that Sean Strickland was nothing but a “fake macho” who is clearly trying to avoid the fight.

I knew you were a fuc*king pus*y but this show of insecurity surprised even me. just another fake macho https://t.co/iYcIdTGui0 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 18, 2022

“I knew you were a f**king pussy but this show of insecurity surprised even me. Just another fake macho.” – Costa captioned Strickland’s tweet.

That notion obviously did not sit well with the streaking UFC middleweight contender in Strickland, who promptly fired back by offering to fight Paulo Costa for free.

@BorrachinhaMMA heres the thing man. The UFC said no. I asked multiple times….. But after your forced to move to light heavyweight I'll catch you in Vegas and if you wanna run your mouth I'll give it to you for free… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 18, 2022

“@BorrachinhaMMA here’s the thing man. The UFC said no. I asked multiple times… But after your forced to move to light heavyweight I’ll catch you in Vegas and if you wanna run your mouth I’ll give it to you for free…”

Sean Strickland is currently riding a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Jack Hermansson last month in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa is currently on a two-fight losing skid, this after dropping fights to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

Would you like to see Strickland vs. Costa booked by UFC officials?