x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Maycee Barber defeats Andrea Lee ...
MMA NewsAndrea LeeMaycee BarberUFCUFC San Antonio

Pros react after Maycee Barber defeats Andrea Lee at UFC San Antonio

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio main card featured a key women’s flyweight fight between Maycee Barber and Andrea Lee.

Barber (12-2 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, her most recent victory coming over Jessica Eye in July of last year. Prior to that, ‘The Future’ had outpointed Miranda Maverick and Montana De La Rosa.

Meanwhile, Andrea Lee (13-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since dropping a decision to Viviane Araújo in May of last year.

Tonight’s ‘Barber vs. Lee’ fight proved to be a closely contested three-round affair. Andrea Lee was able to land multiple takedowns throughout the contest and held top position for at least five minutes of the fifteen-minute battle. However, Maycee Barber appeared to get off the more significant strikes, even while fighting from off her back. The bout went to the judges’ scorecards for decision and ‘The Future’ was given the nod by split decision.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Maycee Barber def. Andrea Lee by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Barber vs. Lee’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Maycee Barber defeating Andrea Lee at UFC San Antonio:

Who would you like to see Maycee Barber fight next following her split decision victory over Andrea Lee this evening in San Antonio? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC San Antonio Results: Maycee Barber defeats Andrea Lee (Highlights)
Next articleUFC San Antonio Results: Holly Holm defeats Yana Santos (Highlights)
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv