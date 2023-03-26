Pros react after Maycee Barber defeats Andrea Lee at UFC San Antonio

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio main card featured a key women’s flyweight fight between Maycee Barber and Andrea Lee.

Barber (12-2 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, her most recent victory coming over Jessica Eye in July of last year. Prior to that, ‘The Future’ had outpointed Miranda Maverick and Montana De La Rosa.

Meanwhile, Andrea Lee (13-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since dropping a decision to Viviane Araújo in May of last year.

Tonight’s ‘Barber vs. Lee’ fight proved to be a closely contested three-round affair. Andrea Lee was able to land multiple takedowns throughout the contest and held top position for at least five minutes of the fifteen-minute battle. However, Maycee Barber appeared to get off the more significant strikes, even while fighting from off her back. The bout went to the judges’ scorecards for decision and ‘The Future’ was given the nod by split decision.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Maycee Barber def. Andrea Lee by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Barber vs. Lee’ below:

Maycee Barber looking really sharp with her striking tonight! Lee utilizing takedowns to kill the striking advantage of Barber. Very fun scrap! #UFCSanAntonio — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 26, 2023

That was a wild position. Great elbows from Barber while it lasted. — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) March 26, 2023

Grade fight both ladies — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 26, 2023

Very close fight between Lee and Barber — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 26, 2023

Well done ladies 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #Leevsbarber — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 26, 2023

The girls are on 🔥 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) March 26, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Maycee Barber defeating Andrea Lee at UFC San Antonio:

I like macee but damn Lee was robbed @ufc get these judges the fuck out there ruining the sport — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) March 26, 2023

30-27 is wild tho — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 26, 2023

