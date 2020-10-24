Pros react after Khabib Nurmagomedov stops Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

By
Chris Taylor
-
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, UFC 254

Today’s UFC 254 pay-per-view event was headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (22-2 MMA) had enter his showdown with Khabib on a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by form of stoppage. In his most previous effort at UFC 249, ‘The Highlight‘ defeated Tony Ferguson by way of fifth round TKO to capture the promotions interim lightweight world title.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing his father Abdulmanap due to complications from Covid-19. ‘The Eagle’ had most recently competed at UFC 242 in September of 2019, where he scored a submission victory over Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight crown.

Tonight’s UFC 254 main event proved to be a one side contest. Kahbib Nurmagomedov was able to utilize an unbelievable pace to dominate Justin Gaethje on route to a second round submission win.

Official UFC 254 Result: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Khabib defeating Gaethje below:

https://twitter.com/tatianaufc/status/1320101679065280512

Post-fight reactions from Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje:

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1320106263393361920

Who would you like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov fight next following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje today on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020