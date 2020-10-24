Pros react after Khabib Nurmagomedov stops Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Today’s UFC 254 pay-per-view event was headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (22-2 MMA) had enter his showdown with Khabib on a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by form of stoppage. In his most previous effort at UFC 249, ‘The Highlight‘ defeated Tony Ferguson by way of fifth round TKO to capture the promotions interim lightweight world title.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing his father Abdulmanap due to complications from Covid-19. ‘The Eagle’ had most recently competed at UFC 242 in September of 2019, where he scored a submission victory over Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight crown.

Tonight’s UFC 254 main event proved to be a one side contest. Kahbib Nurmagomedov was able to utilize an unbelievable pace to dominate Justin Gaethje on route to a second round submission win.

Official UFC 254 Result: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Khabib defeating Gaethje below:

I got Justin 2nd round for some reason, don’t quote me on it. #UFC254 — D (@darrentill2) October 24, 2020

I got Justin by KO with 30 seconds left in the first round #UFC254 #imnotgod — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) October 24, 2020

Who you got right now.. Russia or USA? — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) October 24, 2020

I’m so torn on the main event, but smart money says this is like betting against Mayweather in boxing! Have to believe The Eagle will get it done again! 🦅 #UFC254 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 24, 2020

I want @TeamKhabib to win — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) October 24, 2020

Let’s go!!!!! Been waiting for what feels like forever for this one. — michael (@bisping) October 24, 2020

Ok I like the walkout song @Justin_Gaethje — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 24, 2020

Big shout out and prayers to the Highlight @Justin_Gaethje tonight Represent America proud .. You earned it 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) October 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/tatianaufc/status/1320101679065280512

Good luck champ @TeamKhabib ✊🏼 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) October 24, 2020

#UFC254 I’m going with Gaethje for this one. BY KO! — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Post-fight reactions from Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje:

The Legacy of Khabib is unmatched 👏🏻👏🏻 What an emotional moment after losing his father earlier this year. #ufc254 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) October 24, 2020

Damn, levels to this shit — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Whitebelt — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1320106263393361920

