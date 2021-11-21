Pros react after Ketlen Vieira defeats Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43

Today’s UFC Vegas 43 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight contest featuring former champ Miesha Tate taking on Ketlen Vieira.

Tate (19-8 MMA) ended her four-year hiatus back in July, where she scored a third round TKO victory over Marion Reneau. That served as Miesha’s first win since March of 2016, where she had submitted Holly Holm at UFC 196 to capture the promotions 135lbs title.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira (12-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since February, where she had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya. That setback was preceded by a victory over Sijara Eubanks in 2020.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 43 main event went the full twenty-five minutes. Miesha Tate was able to get off some decent punches in the fight, but it was the jab and volume of Ketlen Vieira that ultimately proved to be the difference maker. After five rounds of hard fought action, the Brazilian was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 43 Result: Ketlen Vieira def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tate vs Vieira’ below:

3 handshakes for the main event tonight! Happy to see I’m not the only one who likes handshakes! Haha #UFCVegas43 — MackenzieDern (@MackenzieDern) November 21, 2021

Nothing has been decisive in this fight so far but I have Tate up 3-1. #UFCVegas43 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 21, 2021

So does everybody get a main event now? 🛌 💤 #everybodygetamainevent — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 21, 2021

Ketlen Vieira was emotional after her win over Miesha Tate and said kept saying "I'm sorry" 🥺 #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/mpTa5xbGdD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 21, 2021

Who would you like to see Ketlen Vieira fight next following her victory over Miesha Tate at today’s UFC Vegas 43 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!