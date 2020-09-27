Jon Jones reacts after Jan Blachowicz KO’s to Dominick Reyes at UFC 253

Jon Jones was clearly watching Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz duke it out for the UFC light heavyweight title that he recently vacated.

Reyes and Blachowicz squared off in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 253 main event with the promotions vacant light heavyweight title up for grabs.

Dominick Reyes (12-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a controversial decision loss to Jon Jones in his original bid for the title at UFC 247. Prior to that setback, ‘The Devastator’ was coming off a first round knockout victory over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in October of 2019.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 253 event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Corey Anderson this past February. Prior to thumping Anderson, the Polish standout had picked up wins over Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 253 co-main event proved to be a rather short contest. Jan Blachowicz seemingly got the better of Dominick Reyes in round one by utilizing a barrage of kicks. In round two he found a home for a big punch which put ‘The Devastator’ out cold.

Official UFC 253 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Dominick Reyes via KO in Round 2

Check out how Jon Jones reacted to tonight’s entire Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes title fight below:

beautiful first round by Jan — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Left kick to the body seems open all day — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Jan forcing Dominic to go first — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Dominic nose is broke — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Who mad? — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

I’m gonna need some Dominic bandwagon Memes — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 26, 2020