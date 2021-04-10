UFC Vegas 23 Results: Arnold Allen defeats Sodiq Yusuff (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Vegas 23 is co-headlined by a featherweight fight between surging division contenders Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff.

Allen (16-1 MMA) will enter the featured contest on a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over the now retired Nik Lentz. The English fighter has gone 7-0 inside of the UFC since making his promotional debut in June of 2015.

Meanwhile, Sodiq Yusuff (11-1 MMA) was last seen in action at January’s UFC 246 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Andre Fili. That win marked Yusuff’s sixth in a row and fourth straight in the UFC.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 23 co-headliner begins and Arnold Allen comes out quickly pawing with his jab. Sodiq Yusuff lands a nice low kick. He comes forward and lands a good combination. Allen ducks under a punch and scores an early takedown. Yusuff quickly scrambles back up to his feet but the Englishman still has him pressed against the cage. Sodiq breaks free and begins walking down Allen. He lands a good combination. Arnold Allen replies with a crisp jab. Good kicks land for both fighters. Sodiq Yusuff swings and misses with a big right. He follows that up with a left hand that connects. Arnold Allen with a left hand of his own that drops his Nigerian opponent. Sodiq gets back up but Allen is in on a takedown and gets it. Yusuff gets back up to his feet but remains pressed against the cage. Both men land good knees from the position. ‘Super’ breaks free from the clinch and lands a nice right hook. Allen counters with a good right of his own. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC co-headliner begins and Sodiq Yusuff comes forward quickly. He lands a good combination that forces Allen to retreat. The Englishman connects with a nice left hook. Yusuff responds with a good right hand up the middle. He follows that up with a pair of jabs. Arnold Allen with a right hand over the top that misses. Sodiq Yusuff with a low kick that connects. Allen replies with a high kick and Yusuff is hurt. Arnold blitzes in with a combination but somehow Sodiq is able to survive. The fighters clinch up and begin exchanging knees. Yusuff pushes Allen up against the cage but the Ipswich native quickly switches the position.

Yusuff eats a HUGE shot but he's still in it! 😳 #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/7WCB8jzDzD — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) April 10, 2021

Round three of the UFC Vegas 23 co-main event begins and Sodiq Yusuff is either going to need a 10-8 round or a finish it would seem. He comes out quickly but Arnold Allen forces the clinch and begins working for a takedown. ‘Super’ switches the position and begins working some knees. He attempts to drag Allen down to the canvas but fails to do so. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC Vegas 23 Result: Arnold Allen def. Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

