Pro fighters make their picks for Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2

In the main event of UFC Vegas 51, a welterweight rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad headlines the card. Heading into the fight, Luque is a -170 favorite while ‘Remember The Name’ is a +150 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. Although these two fought back at UFC 205 with Luque winning by KO in 79 seconds, all the pros are expecting a much different fight this time around. The pros are actually lean towards the underdog in Muhammad in getting his hand raised.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2:

Rob Font, UFC bantamweight: I’m interested to see how it plays out but I think Muhammad has gotten a lot better since that first fight.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Muhammad. His pace and wrestling will be too much for Luque. Luque will need to KO him to win I think.

Chris Barnett, UFC heavyweight: This should be a good fight, I think Muhammad will get it done, I think he can outwrestle Luque.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: That’s tough because they both have gotten so much better and we didn’t even see much of the first one. I like Muhammad in that one as I think his pressure and wrestling will be too much for Luque.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Luque, they both have gotten better but Luque is still a step ahead. Luque has also fought better competition and on the feet, he’s a nightmare matchup for Muhammad and even on the ground, his jiu-jitsu is underrated.

Mike Jackson, UFC welterweight: I’m going to go with Belal Muhammad. I think this fight is much different and I think he can extend the fight to the later rounds where he has success.

Brandon Jenkins, UFC lightweight: Luque is one of my favorite fighters so I have to go with him, but his striking is much better than Muhammad.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: I’m going to go with Luque he’s the better striker and has good grappling.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I have to go with Vicente Luque again on that one. He’s the better striker.

***

Fighters picking Vicente Luque: Cody Brundage, Brandon Jenkins, Danny Sabatello, Josh Fremd

Fighters picking Belal Muhammad: Rob Font, Drakkar Klose, Chris Barnett, Damon Jackson, Mike Jackson