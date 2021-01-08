Police Report reveals horrifying details regarding the arrest of UFC fighter Irwin Rivera

The police report regarding the arrest of UFC bantamweight, Irwin Rivera has been released.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported Rivera stabbed his sisters and was charged on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. However, according to the police report, he was charged with attempted murder.

Eric Kowal of MyMMANews who broke the story, obtained the police record where it detailed the terrifying events.

I was just sent this document by the police department pic.twitter.com/Z6ypCkmICx — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) January 8, 2021

According to the report, Rivera told police that he entered his sisters’ bedroom while they were sleeping and stabbed them with a “brass knuckle knife.” Rivera also believed he had killed his sisters and he did it because it was his purpose, told to him by a “higher power.” Rivera confessed to the police that he killed his sisters but both are in hospital and alive.

The report also states the 22-year-old had wounds in her back, head and arm. The 33-year-old sister had wounds on her back, face, arms and hands.

Following the report being public, the UFC released a statement on the matter.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” the statement read. “The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

BJPENN.com has reached out to Irwin Rivera’s management but they have yet to release a statement.

Irwin Rivera is currently 1-2 inside the Octagon and is scheduled to fight Ray Rodriguez on March 13. He had all three fights in 2020 with his last appearance coming in September against Andre Ewell where he lost a split decision.