Police officers pump the brakes on Henry Cejudo and Deiveson Figueiredo’s UFC 270 after party (Video)

Henry Cejudo took to Instagram to let his fans know that the cops showed up to ask them to ‘turn the music down’, it was a jovial exchange, with partygoers and the police exchanging ‘have a good night’.

“We’ve been partying so hard we got the cops called on us. Party till 6 in the morning music 🎶”

Of course these celebrations were after UFC 270 last Saturday which saw Figueiredo (21-2 MMA) defeat Moreno (19-6 MMA) in their trilogy fight. In doing so Figueiredo regained his title.

Their fist encounter was in December of 2020 at UFC 256 which was ruled a majority draw. Their second bout in June of 2021 at UFC 263 produced a victory for ‘The Assassin Baby’ courtesy of a third round submission.

To recap, there was bad blood between Henry Cejudo and Brandon Moreno and prior to the trilogy fight Figueiredo spoke with ‘MMAJunkie‘ about just that:

“I come here because the main thing was the focus and I wanted to be out of my gym but I wanted to be with Cejudo and Eric because he’s the champion and he made the champion. Lions walk with lions.”

Deiveson Figueiredo continued:

“I love to be here and when I arrived Cejudo told me about Brandon Moreno, what Brandon Moreno did with him. Moreno lived two years in Cejudo’s house and after that left for another camp to help Benavidez fight Cejudo. He betrayed Cejudo. I’m going to be very happy in taking Moreno’s head off and giving it to Cejudo because in our sport you can’t be a traitor.”

Hence, following the win, there was much cause for celebration with Cejudo hosting an after party for the Brazilian following his victory over Moreno on January 22nd.

Apparently there is now some talk that there could be a fourth fight between the two.

