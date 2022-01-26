Sean Strickland suggests special rules to set “the middle ground” for a potential Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury fight

Sean Strickland has an idea on how to level the playing field for Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury.

In the lead-up to UFC 270, which served as Ngannou’s first heavyweight title defense, it was made clear he was not happy with his contract and if he lost, he would be a free agent. Yet, the champ ended up being Ciryl Gane by decision and now, he has talked about wanting to box Tyson Fury.

“It’s always been down the line,” Ngannou said of boxing to TMZ Sports. “This is something I’m not taking my eyes off of. It’s gonna happen, either way. Even if, when the UFC and I finalize a deal, the boxing part has to be into it because I can’t see myself retire without boxing… “Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder. I would like to test myself to that level.”

Although the fight doesn’t seem like it would be competitive, Fury has also shown interest in the bout. He told Ngannou to come over to boxing to make some money, but for UFC middleweight contender, Sean Strickland, he has an idea on how to make this fight more competitive.

Tyson fury beats Francious in a boxing match without a doubt. Francious kills Tyson in a fight. Literally takes his life….. They should do 4 ounce gloves with bare knucke rules. That's the middle ground… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 25, 2022

“Tyson fury beats Francious in a boxing match without a doubt. Francious kills Tyson in a fight. Literally takes his life….. They should do 4 ounce gloves with bare knucke rules. That’s the middle ground…,” Strickland wrote.

Strickland does make some sense as having four-ounce gloves gives Francis Ngannou a better opportunity of landing a KO shot against Tyson Fury. Meanwhile, BKFC rules allows for dirty boxing and punches out of the clinch, which could lead to some success for the UF’s heavyweight champion.

Whether or not Ngannou and Fury will end up boxing one another is uncertain. But, Sean Strickland’s idea does make sense to make the fight more fair and intriguing.

What do you make of Strickland’s idea for how to make Ngannou vs. Fury fair?