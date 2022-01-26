Chael Sonnen lauds Said Nurmagomedov for the “single greatest performance at UFC 270”

Chael Sonnen has nothing but praise for Said Nurmagomedov.

On the main card of UFC 270, Nurmagomedov was set for his fifth UFC fight against Cody Stamann which many viewed as his toughest challenge to date. However, Nurmagomedov was able to run through the longtime ranked contender as he landed a spinning kick and then locked in a guillotine choke and tapped Stamann out in just 47 seconds.

For Sonnen, he says Nurmagomedov’s UFC 270 win was the greatest performance on the pay-per-view card.

“I’m trying to find a way to bring in some shine to the single greatest performance we saw on Saturday night, which by the way was not in your main or co-main event. It was not a surprise on the undercard, it was the main card fight,” Sonnen said in a video on his YouTube channel. “Stamann vs. Nurmagomedov, what Nurmagomedov did and how he did it, he did everything you can do to a human being in 40 seconds. That whole fight was 40 seconds, 41 seconds. Stamann is a straight-up badass you have to understand that and Stamann came to find. Stamann is in great shape, he’s explosive, powerful, he’s strong, he understands range. You go right down the list you are checking boxes for Stamann, oh and boy the way that was the right Stamann that was not a and performance…

“Nurmagomedov hit him in the mouth, spin, kick him in the breadbasket, lock him up and tap him out,” Sonnen continued. “He did all of those things in 40 seconds. It was the single greatest performance of the night.”

With the win on Saturday night, Said Nurmagomedov is 4-1 in the UFC and now improves to 15-2 as a pro. He is also knocking on the door of the top-15 at bantamweight and will no doubt get a big fight next after Sonnen says it was the greatest performance at UFC 270.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that Said Nurmagomedov had the best performance at UFC 270?